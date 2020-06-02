Almost half of journalists died in Latin America after covering the pandemic, with Peru, Brazil and Mexico being the most shaved countries

At least 127 journalists active died in the last three months from coronavirus COVID-19, many after covering the pandemic and almost half of them (62) in Latin America, the NGO reported Press Emblem Campaign (PEC).

In Europe there were 23 deaths, 17 in Asia, 13 in North America and 12 in Africa, According to the organization, which usually collects data on attacks on the journalistic profession, he said in a statement.

At least two thirds of these deaths were directly related to the journalistic activity of the deceased, said the NGO, to underline that the real number of communication professionals killed in the pandemic could be higher, since many cases were not registered.

By country, Peru It was the country in the world with the most confirmed victims (15), followed by Brazil and Mexico (13 each) and of Ecuador and United States, both with 12 deceased.

In Europe, the continent with the most total deaths from COVID-19, the deaths of five journalists were confirmed in Russia and many others in United Kingdom, as well as three in Spain.

The workers of the media have an important role to play in the fight against the new virus, they have to report on the spread of the disease, and several died due to the lack of adequate protection measures in the exercise of their activity, ”said PEC general secretary, Blaise Lempen.

Hundreds of other journalists were infected with the disease and also the pandemic forced the temporary closure of numerous media, said PEC, which obtained all its data in the count of national journalists associations, local media and collaborators with the organization.

The names of the journalists killed in the pandemic that the non-governmental organization has registered can be found on its official website.

With information from .