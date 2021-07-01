At least 12 killed by the unprecedented heat wave in the US

15 minutes. Authorities in the United States (USA) register at least 12 the death toll from the unprecedented heat wave that affects the northwest of the country, where the National Meteorological Service (NWS) predicts temperatures of up to 49 degrees Celsius for this Wednesday.

This, according to an . count based on different official sources in the states of Washington and Oregon, the most affected to date by high temperatures.

In Washington state, bordering Canada, King and Snohomish County Coroners’ Offices reported 2 and 3 deaths, respectively. The deaths were due to hyperthermia, a condition in which the human body dangerously overheated, and from heat stroke.

In addition, officials from Bremerton, a city in the same state, said the heat may have contributed to 4 deaths, according to the local Kitsap Sun newspaper.

In Bend, Oregon, authorities announced that the death of 2 homeless people may have been weather-related, according to the Oregon Public Broadcasting channel.

In addition, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OHSA) is investigating the death of a farm worker in the city of St. Paul, who may also have lost his life due to the heat wave.

Relief centers

The city of Portland has opened respite centers for people who do not have air conditioning. On the streets, the heat has softened and cracked the asphalt.

The Seattle and King County Health Department in Washington indicated that about 10% of visits to emergency rooms on Monday were due to heat-related illness.

On the other hand, in Canada the number of deaths from the heat exceeds that registered in the US, with more than 100 people in the last 4 days in the western province of British Columbia. This was reported by Canadian authorities on Tuesday.