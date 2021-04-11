At least 11 dead in a canoe located south of El Hierro

At least eleven immigrants have died in a cayuco located by a fishing boat about 120 miles south of the island of El Hierro, according to sources from the Government Delegation in the Canary Islands.

The first rescue helicopter that has arrived at the position of the boat has reported that a good part of its occupants are in very serious condition, and has collected several survivors in critical condition to evacuate them to the island of Tenerife.

A second helicopter He goes to the cayuco to make a second evacuation to the Hospital de El Hierro, while the Maritime Rescue ship Salvamar Adhara continues to navigate towards that position.

It was a fishing boat Sailing to the south of the island, the one who warned of the presence of the boat and alerted the rescue services.