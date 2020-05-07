At least eleven people have died and thousands have been affected this Thursday by a gas leak from a chemical plant in the state of Andhra Pradesh, in southern India

India. An industrial plant in southern India had a gas leak on Thursday morning, which caused respiratory problems people in the area and made some people lose consciousness in the street when they tried to flee. At least eleven people died and almost 1,000 suffered respiratory problems and other reactions.

Leakage of styrene, a manufactured hydrocarbon, occurred at the LG Polymers offshore plant India of Bay of Bengal as workers prepared to reactivate the plant after the coronavirus quarantine was lifted, administrator Vinay Chand said.

A fire declared at the factory before the leak was extinguished, and police said the leak had stopped and the air had been cleared later.

Several people lost consciousness in the middle of the street and were transferred to the hospital, Chand said.

Almost 100 people were hospitalized for non-life-threatening problems, said Police Commissioner R.K. Meena.

Between the dead there was an 8 year old girl. One person died after falling into a well while fleeing, Meena said, and another after jumping from the second floor of her home to escape. The rest died in the hospital.

Rescuers smashed doors of houses that had been locked inside to find people who had passed out and take them to a hospital, state industry minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said.

South Korean firm LG Chem manages the plant in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh state. The firm said it is cooperating with Indian authorities to help residents and employees.

“The gas leak is already under control, but the filtered gas can cause nausea and dizziness, so we are dedicating every effort to making sure that proper treatment is provided quickly.”



The company was investigating the cause of the leakage of styrene monomer, a gas used to make plastic, although it said it would not know exactly until the Indian authorities concluded their investigation, company representative Song Chun-seob said.

The plant has about 300 workers, although Song noted that the majority of the victims appeared to be local residents.

Almost a thousand people felt sick in an area 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) in diameter, suffering from respiratory problems and burning eyes, Chand noted.

Authorities deployed 25 ambulances to take the sick to hospitals and evacuate others from the accident area.

Some 3,000 people were evacuated from a town near the plant, Meena said.

A witness described scenes of panic when a haze engulfed the area. “People were running out of breath at home and trying to run away. The darkness added to the confusion,” he told a television station, which did not say his name.

Television images showed several people lying on the street, after collapsing when they tried to flee the place.

Water was being sprayed in the region to minimize the effect of the gas, according to Srijana Gummala, municipal commissioner. “Through the public notice system, people are being asked to wear wet masks,” he said.

The leak occurred after a fire at the plant, Chand said, when workers were preparing to reactivate the activity after the quarantine imposed in India on March 25 to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government recently announced a reduction in restrictions, allowing neighborhood stores and factories to return to work to resume economic activity.

For now, India It has reported almost 50,000 cases of the virus, with 14,183 people recovered and 1,694 deaths.