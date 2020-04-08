The Migrant Force Organization reported that in New York alone, one can already count a hundred Mexicans killed by Covid-19

By: Web Writing

The world drama that is being experienced with the pandemic of coronavirus comes from the United States.

According to a count made by the municipal health authorities 5,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the city of NY.

According to the organization Migrant Force, only in NY already a hundred of compatriots can be counted dead and it is known that in other states it could reach almost the same number.

Migrant Force, through its network of migrant organizations that it brings together, has begun to draw up a list of Mexicans who have died from Covid-19.

The problem today, commented a spokesperson for the organization, is that the bodies or ashes cannot be repatriated immediately due to the health emergency, in addition to the cost it represents.

The repatriation of a corpse from NY Mexico has an approximate cost of $ 2,400. The SRE supports 1,500 dollars to the relatives of a Mexican dead under any circumstances so that his remains are returned to the country. Currently, a distribution can even exceed $ 5,000.

Officials of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador detailed that until April 6 the balance of Mexicans registered by covid-19 in the United States, officially registered with the consulates, is 110, and the number increases with the passing of the hours.

The day before, the death toll of Mexicans in the region of NY, which also covers the state of New Jersey, was approximately 40, so that in a single day the balance of fatalities increased more than 50%.

Due to the pandemic of coronavirus and the consequences of the pathogen among the Mexican community that lives and works in the United States, the SRE – through the 50 consulates – continues to recommend to the families of deceased people that they opt for the cremation of remains instead of the deportation of the corpses . And it is that the shipment of human remains to Mexico from the United States currently faces many health complications.

The SRE has instructed the 50 Mexican consulates in the United States to issue the applicants the respective death certificates and the visa for the repatriation of remains free of charge.

The authorities in NY continue to value the option of burying fatalities in state and national parks by the coronavirus, taking into account that the spaces in the cemeteries and the morgues are fully covered.