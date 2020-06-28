© ALEX EDELMAN

One person died and another was injured during a shooting near Jefferson Square Park, in Louisville, Kentucky, Saturday night, according to the WLKY report.

The downtown Louisville area at Jefferson Square Park is considered the central location for protesters of racism and police violence that also caused the death of Breonna Taylor, A 26-year-old African-American emergency medical technician, who was shot dead by agents of the Louisville Metro Police Department on March 13, 2020.

Various videos published on social networks They contain images of the shooting that can hurt some people’s sensibilities:

CONTENT WARNING: This video of today’s shooting at Jefferson Square Park was pulled from the FB livestream of one of Louisville’s more vocal protesters. Absolutely horrifying to see. To my friends, coworkers and anybody else down there, please be vigilant. Please be safe. pic.twitter.com/AT8PiOIKrG – John Boyle (@JBernardBoyle) June 28, 2020

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were dispatched to 600 West Jefferson Street with a shooting report around 9 p.m. When the officers arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Just about 9 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in Jefferson Square Park. Calls then came in that Sheriff’s Department personnel were in the park performing life-saving measures on a male who eventually died at the scene. – LMPD (@LMPD) June 28, 2020

We will provide an update in the morning as more information becomes available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 574-LMPD. – LMPD (@LMPD) June 28, 2020

Mayor Greg Fischer released this statement in response to the shooting: “I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns gathered. It is a tragedy that this area of ​​peaceful protest is now a crime scene. My thanks to the first to respond who attended the scene. I will have more to say tomorrow as additional information becomes available. «

My thanks to the first responders who assisted at the scene. I will have more to say tomorrow, as additional information becomes available. 2/2 – Major Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) June 28, 2020

