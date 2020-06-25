Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Among the more than 100 games that THQ Nordic has in production is developed by Experiment 101, Biomutant. We hadn’t seen a new trailer for the game for almost 2 years, at gamescom 2018. However, as we informed you days ago, we would soon know more about it and the moment was today, when a new gameplay of the game was shared and an interview that reveals various details of the gameplay.

Before talking about the game features, the project’s creative director, Stefan Ljungqvist, mentioned at the IGN Summer of Gaming event that the development time has been lengthened because Biomutant is a big title, apart from the team working on he is small, at some point in the interview, he mentioned that the group is currently 18 people. However, he reiterated that the development process is in the final stage and that they are mainly focused on correcting some errors or bugs.

Regarding the Biomutant game system, Ljungqvist commented that the title will receive players with an extensive customization system, since they will be able to choose between 6 DNA or classes, which does not mean that they will be 6 different characters, but that each one will represent one species and from there there will be minor but important derivations thanks to the preferences of the player. Also, because he is a multiplayer, all character characteristics will ultimately affect his stats.

Customization will affect the battle system in Biomutant

In addition, Biomutant will present battles against colossal enemies. According to the developer, there will be bosses throughout the story who will try to devour the protagonist. Some will be larger than others and will have different attacks depending on the species. In these battles, dodging will be essential. When the player manages to evade an enemy attack at the right moment, time will slow down. There is a part in the video where we can even see that a boss battle will be fought underwater.

The weapon combat system will also be very varied, since each weapon, as you imagine, will have very different characteristics, but not only that, but it will also be possible to make modifications and add attachments to modify its statistics. Ammunition will also be modifiable.

The bad news is that there is no release window for the game yet, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer before we know when we can enjoy it.

Something that was said a couple of years ago is that Biomutant will have dynamic weather, so it will be interesting to see how this will affect the gameplay level.

Biomutant will debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, but has no release date yet. If you want to know more about him we invite you to check his file.

