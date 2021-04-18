“At last they are going to leave the bar at five in the morning …”

04/18/2021

On at 18:26 CEST

Javier Tebas wanted to step out after the imminent announcement of the new European Super League. In some harsh statements issued through his Twitter account, the president of LaLiga has assured that UEFA has prepared “an answer”.

“At last they are going to leave the” five o’clock in the morning “bar, from the” underground “, the” gurus “of the” powerpint “super league, drunk with selfishness and lack of solidarity. UEFA, European Leagues and LaLiga have been around for a long time. working at this time and they will have their due answer. “

These were the words of Thebes who, in addition, shared the statement that UEFA has already issued as a result of the imminent announcement of the creation of said competition.