Online concerts are pretty good, really. And if we are honest, we would not like this trend to stop. However, you also have to be honest … Spending the day or the weekend at a music festival is an irreplaceable experience. For months everything was blurry and it was not clear when they could return. Fortunately, the light at the end of the tunnel begins to show.

May is ending and luckily it is good news for all the festival goers. The first music festival is already approved and will take place this same 2020. The festival we are talking about is called Dancefestopia, and it received the approval of the officials of the state of Kansas, United States, to put it together this coming September 10 and 13.

🚨BREAKING NEWS!!🚨State and County guidance enables a #FULLSEND to Dancefestopia 2020. The situation could change;… Publiée par Dancefestopia sur Jeudi 28 mai 2020

At the beginning of the pandemic, many experts warned that live music could not return until the fall of 2021 or until a coronavirus vaccine was developed. But with the green light from state officials, this is history and Dancefestopia is preparing for the first big party in months.

In a Facebook post he wrote the festival: “BREAKING NEWS!! The state and county guide allows a #FULL SHIPPING to Dancefestopia 2020. The situation could change; however, as of yesterday, state and county officials approved Dancefestopia 2020. We will continue to work with health and government officials to establish a safe 2020 DFT. ”

The EDM festival will be led by REZZ, GRiZ, Zed’s Dead. Perhaps they will not be the most striking headliners in history, but as long as they are well danced (and without coronaviruses), we are sure that they will be satisfied.

So far the announcement did not mention the security measures or precautions that festival organizers will take to avoid mitigation. For September there is a long time to go and we will have to see how the situation unfolds until then.

Many others who simply couldn’t wait to party, found a way to put the festival together from the safety of their cars. Over there Mads Langer and Keith Urban Concerts of this type have already been put together and are a real rarity.

For the moment on this side of the world, all we have to do is keep waiting for the contagion curve to go down and little by little we can have a festival in sight. At the moment it is impossible to estimate a date, but we certainly hope it will be as soon as possible.