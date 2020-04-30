Cruz-Maltino striker was ‘rescued’ by the coach, now hired, when he was an assistant; in the face of strong competition with the Argentine striker, he is waiting for a chance

Felippe Rocha and Luiza Sá

Few Vasco players have the fight for ownership as difficult as Lucas Ribamar. Since Germán Cano is the scorer of a team with few goals, the reserve striker waits for new opportunities to show technical growth when the COVID-19 pandemic passes. In an exclusive interview with THROW!, he also praises Ramon Menezes. Current coach, it was the former assistant coach who observed the performance of the 22-year-old striker when he was training separately last year.

Ribamar arrived at Vasco for the past season and has ups and downs with the malta cross (Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco)

Photo: Lance!

– I like Ramon as a person and as a professional. He is a trained guy who prepared to take on the role of coach. During the work I did with him, I could see his concern for the athlete’s personal and professional side. This demonstrates to us his interest in our evolution and contributes a lot so that each activity has its respective income and result.

How has that period been without games for you? What guidelines did Vasco leave for you to continue in shape even with everything stopped?

I have tried to rest and enjoy the moments with the family. Moments like these are important for us to do things that we don’t normally do for the football routine. Of course, we would not like to stay home because of the situation we find ourselves in, but I prefer to strengthen the mind and body by thinking and doing things I like. The club guided us with regard to health care and fitness. It takes awareness and discipline to keep in mind that we still have the whole season ahead of us. I am training at home, performing exercises and taking care of my food. All of this will be important to me when we resume training and competitions.

You had a few opportunities with Abel Braga as a coach, but you were unable to establish yourself. What do you think your year has been missing so far?

I believe that the ball was missing. I always try to make the most of every opportunity. I remain focused and I will continue working hard to be able to take the best possible advantage of the chances that will come.

Cano’s arrival certainly made his life difficult in the search for space. How has competition been with a player like him?

I understand that competition makes it difficult, but at the same time it brings alternatives for the coach and increases the level of work, because we all want to play and help Vasco on the field. I view this dispute with good eyes and I believe that we will all have opportunities in the team.

What do you think Vasco needed to have a better year?

The team was encountering some difficulties, but it was also in a construction process and some athletes were growing. I hope that we can return soon and we prepare ourselves so that Ramon can have at his disposal a squad prepared for his orientations that can make Vasco evolve throughout the games.

Players stopped giving interviews because of the constant wage delays. How has it been for you to live with this problem? What did you think of the decision to go without interviews for a while?

I try to respect the group’s decisions and understand the difficulties of Brazilian clubs, not just Vasco’s. It is the way we understand to be fair for situations that happen, but the important thing is the work of everyone so that things return to normal and no one is harmed in any way.

What do you believe you need to develop in your football to get more opportunities?

The sequence in the team is fundamental. The athlete needs performance in training and games to achieve this. This is how I intend to earn my space in the team and only the daily work and productivity in the games will give me that.

