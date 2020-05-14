This Wednesday (13th), “De Casa Com LANCE!” received an illustrious guest from the internet. It is the digital influencer Carter Batista, owner of the profile “That Day Was Crazy”, which is successful on social networks due to the humorous tone that addresses football, but without fail to talk about other subjects such as politics and literature. Carter is known for being a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and criticizing Argentine Lionel Messi. However, the influencer denied an implication with the Argentine, who in his opinion, is the most talented player of his generation.

Carter Batista is a digital influencer and owner of the ‘That Day Was Crazy’ profile (Photo: Personal Archive)

Photo: Lance!

– He’s the most talented player of his generation. It is a jewel for today’s football. The only thing that bothers me is this story that Messi is the best in history. As a lawyer I present facts and it is up to people to evaluate. There is no way to compare Messi with Pele, who won three World Cups and scored goals in the finals. Messi didn’t even score in the World Cup knockout. There’s a line from Guardiola to take advantage of Messi. Football without fun is not football – he said.

A curiosity about Carter is that he ended up being the creator of the nickname “Robozão”, which even Cristiano Ronaldo approved. He explains the creation of the nickname and his adoration for the Juventus shirt 7.

– Cristiano (Ronaldo) is the greatest athlete today. He was born with the gift of playing football and if he were not the athlete he is, he would still stand out playing ball, but he transformed this gift into a unique thing with his effort. He’s a very powerful character. The joke with Cristiano Ronaldo at the beginning of the page was more of a provocation. I saw Ronaldinho, Zico, Sócrates, Falcão … Only Cristiano is a very f *** character.

This nickname ‘Robozão’ I created in a caption and people started talking. But nothing is created. The credit is not mine, it is the internet itself, it was a mobilization of people. Nowadays, journalism is very present on social networks, and we exchange many experiences. It arrived in the media, it arrived in Cristiano himself … It is a reason to be very proud. ‘Robozão’ is a very nice guy and I hope he has a few more years of career, both he and Messi, which are necessary in our football – he added.

ABOUT “FROM HOME TO THE BID!”



The “From home with LANCE!” is a program presented exclusively through the website’s Instagram. In the home office format, our team will receive exclusive guests from different spheres, such as athletes, professionals and digital influencers, in addition to the participation of readers with live questions. In order not to be left out, follow our Instagram (@diariolance) and Twitter (@lancenet).

See too:

L reporter! designs duels from the start of the NFL season