At just 11 years old, she is the youngest mother in the UK

Until now Tressa middleton, who gave birth at age 12 in 2006, was the youngest mother in the UK; but now she’s been ousted by a girl who is barely 11 years old.

The little girl, whose identity has not been disclosed, was pregnant at 10 years of age, under still unknown circumstances, and had her baby at the beginning of this month of June, after just over 30 weeks of gestation.

According to the British medium The Sun, the family did not even imagine what was happening to their daughter, so social services are investigating the particularities of the case. A source close to the family told the publication: “It has been a great shock. Now she is surrounded by expert help. The main thing is that she and the baby are fine ”.

For her part, the doctor Carol Cooper told the newspaper that “she is the youngest mother I have ever heard of” and explained that just at age 11 on average a girl begins puberty, but since boys now weigh more than before, “puberty is happening earlier these days.”

According to the expert, around 2,500 births in the UK occur with the mother’s own ignorance or concealment, despite the fact that we are in the XXI century. She also noted that the risks of such a pregnancy include pre-eclampsia, preterm labor, infections, and a low-weight baby.

Risks of teenage pregnancy

The Mayo Clinic points out some consequences of adolescent pregnancy, starting with the psychological reactions of the pregnant woman, such as anger, guilt, denial, anxiety, fear, shock, and depression. Physically, adolescent mothers are at increased risk for hypertension (pre-eclampsia), premature labor, anemia, low-birth-weight babies, and postpartum depression.

Therefore, some of its recommendations for a successful pregnancy They are:

Look for prenatal medical care to monitor the health of mother and baby. It will likely require specialized doctors. To be made sexually transmitted infection testing. Follow one healthy diet.

Staying physically active, with the approval of the doctor.

Avoid substances such as alcohol, tobacco, and any illegal drugs. Medications should only be taken by prescription.

Take childbirth classes to prepare the mother for breastfeeding and the changes in her life that the baby will bring about.

In the case of an adolescent pregnancy, the support of the family is essential to guarantee the health of the mother and the baby that is to come.