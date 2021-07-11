At Hospital Maribel Fernández La Pelangocha, you need donors | INSTAGRAM

Yesterday it was announced that the actress Maribel fernandez “La Pelangocha” She needs blood donors in addition to being admitted to the Cardiology Hospital of Mexico City.

Just yesterday, July 9, Ana Luz Salazar, collaborator of Fórmula Espectacular asked the audience of the formula group to share the message to get their blood donors.

“Blood donors are being requested for Maribel Fernández” la Pelangocha “because she is admitted to the cardiology hospital in Mexico City, so we are calling on people to go and help La Pelangocha. working in a theater it draws our attention that now his health is so bad, “the words expressed.

The actress had to be intervened in her heart for catheterization but it is ruled out that he had a heart attack as was said yesterday.

But someone was in charge of giving more details of the state of Health of the actress, known for the projects in which she participated such as “the day of the masons” “my secretary” and “rattlesnake”, a successful theater producer Enrique Gou Boy was the one who revealed it.

On Monday, have a catheterization surgical intervention to change her pacemaker and they will remove some tissue with necrosis, said the theater producer who is in charge of producing the play and that we are caught by the pandemic in which she is part of the cast.

Hopefully he recovers soon and that he can get the donors he needs so that he can return to the scenarios where he surely enjoys being and developing his talents.

Maribel Fernández is a Mexican actress, recognized for the various series and movies where she has made stellar appearances. Among some of those who have participated are the series My secretary, The day of the bricklayers, And we do … tocho morocho, Cascabel and Adiós lagoon, adiós.

He has also participated in various soap operas such as The Most Beautiful Ugly, Two Homes, Until Death Seperates Them, Engaged Women and Few, Few Fleas. In 2015, she participated in the telenovela Amores con trap where she played the servant of the Velasco-Bocelli family.