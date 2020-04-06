Following the tremendous success of ‘Frozen 2’ grossing $ 1.448 million at the worldwide box office, Walt Disney Animation Studios has officially announced a new spin-off series titled ‘At Home With Olaf’, centered on one of the most beloved characters in the animated franchise.

This is a series of 20 animated shorts created by Disney animator Hyrum Osman, with Josh Gadlisto to return to lend his voice to the big-hearted snowman. As its own title indicates, the intention of this series is none other than to add a new home entertainment for these difficult times we are living.

All episodes of the new series will be released this week through Disney’s social networks, with the first episode already available below.