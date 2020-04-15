Natti natasha He seems tireless, as he continues to release new singles, but although he is in quarantine he does not hesitate to exercise, so he shared a video on his account Instagram for all his fans.

In the clip, the reggaeton appears in her gym, wearing tight black leggings and carrying out a routine to strengthen her buttocks, all with one of her own songs (“Slowly”) background. The video has more than 656 thousand reproductions.

Although the most recent issue of Natti natasha with CNCO It is having a lot of success, the Dominican has already announced on its networks a new collaboration, “Crazy (Remix)”, with Farruko and Manuel Turizo.

