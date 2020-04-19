Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that countries should only resume normality if they are able to attend, test, isolate and care for all possible patients; he also asked for help for poorer countries

SÃO PAULO – The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged caution in the decisions to relax the quarantine measures and social isolation to ministers of health from the G20, a group of the 20 largest economies on the planet, which met by videoconference this Sunday, the 19th. The meeting had the pandemic of the new coronavirus as its theme and counted on the participation of the Brazilian Minister of Health, Nelson Teich.

He also pleaded for help for poorer countries, where covid-19 started to spread. “It is encouraging that several countries are now planning how to ease social restrictions, but it is critical that such measures are taken in a phased manner,” he said.

“Relaxing the quarantine is not the end of the epidemic in the country, it is just the beginning of the next phase. It is vital that countries educate, engage and empower their population to prevent and respond quickly to any resurgence of the virus.”

The WHO representative reiterated that it is important that countries only begin to return to normal when they are certain that their health systems have the capacity to “detect, test, isolate and care for each case, in addition to tracing every contact that the patient has had”. “It is necessary to ensure that health systems are able to absorb any increase in infections.”

For Tedros, the next step is to guarantee aid from the richest countries in the world to regions such as Africa, where the challenge is to overcome the “critical lack of equipment and deliver it in an organized manner due to its fragile infrastructure”.

