Luis Miguel was in evidence in front of everyone

April 10, 2020

Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, better known to all as the Sun of Mexico, is a Puerto Rican-born Mexican singer and music producer who has become a living legend in that Central American country.

The singer has had a very controversial life and has been the protagonist of many controversies, since from his childhood and until today he has lived very strong moments, which have made him live a life full of anecdotes.

The first season of the series broadcast on Netflix about the life of Luis Miguel Each episode features two stages of the singer’s life, his childhood and his youth, which were very difficult.

The second season will explore the difficulties the singer faces in balancing his family and professional life, then the death of Luisito Rey and the appearance of the first real clue about his mother’s whereabouts.

Diego Boneta is in charge of giving life to the iconic character of Luis Miguel In his youth, a curious fact is that for the second part of the shoot he had to increase a few kilos to play the role of the Sun of Mexico.

.