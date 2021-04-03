At. Astorga against Burgos Promises

04/02/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

The Astorga and the Burgos Promises They continue their journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division with enthusiasm, playing this Saturday at 18:00 the match corresponding to the first day at the stadium Municipal La Eragudina.

The At. Astorga ranked 2nd in the First Phase of the Third Division with 35 points and figures of 26 goals for and 11 against.

On the other hand, the Burgos Promises he was in second position in the previous phase of the competition with 40 points and a balance of 33 goals in his favor and 15 against.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Municipal La Eragudina, obtaining as a result three victories and a draw in favor of the At. Astorga. Likewise, the locals have a streak of two games in a row winning at home against the Burgos Promises. The last meeting in this tournament between the two teams was played in December 2019 and ended with a score of 1-0 for the locals.