After opening her account in the application, the elderly lady had her appointment and now shares these days of quarantine with her new partner

Azteca News –

A granny who is approaching 90 years of age has surprised netizens after opening an account at a app of love quotes and found the love with a man almost the same age.

They say that adults are struggling with technology, but this elderly woman, who was identified as Gene Rosen, has shown the opposite, since it has not only perfectly understood social platforms, but also reflects that it is never too late to find the love.

Her journey through social networks began when granny, of 87 years, was convinced by her grandchildren to open an account at a application of love quotesbecause they wanted me to get a good couple.

Given this, he began to navigate the application and during his stay at the app She got to match more than 10 people, but none finished convincing her, until she found the profile of Vic White.

Gene and Vic, 84, began exchanging messages to the point that the conversations were becoming more fluid. In this way, they decided to meet in person and went out to breakfast together.

They were both delighted and there were still two more dates until they decided to start a serious relationship. After several months, they took a more formal step in their relationship and ended up moving together last February.

« We are a great couple, we share everything, we are happy. I have not been so happy in years. The first date we had in the cafeteria, we went inside and instead of coffee we had a three-hour lunch. From the beginning we were not attracted to each other, « declared the couple.

Now Gene and Vic live together and enjoy each other’s company during these quarantine days.