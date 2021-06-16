At almost 50 !, Andrea Legarreta looks wonderful in split | Instagram

At almost 50 years of age, everything seems to indicate that the beautiful Andrea Legarreta, the main driver of the Today Program I could unseat the beautiful Maribel Guardia, because she looks really spectacular and left everyone speechless with a tremendous split.

Alluding to his skills in Pilates, a discipline he has practiced for years, the dear Andrea Legarreta Martinez He shared a photograph on his official Instagram account that impressed friends, acquaintances and followers.

The one known as the candy judge of The Stars Dance Today she was captured by the camera at a key moment in her training, when Andy was suspended in the air performing a tremendous split that demonstrates her enormous strength in her legs.

It may interest you: “Some want love”, Celia Lora has something else in mind

The actress also posed more than rigid for the image and her enviable figure can be seen in tight dark leggings and a lycra blouse. It didn’t take long for celebrities to react to Legarreta’s beauty and skill.

It may interest you: Luis Miguel’s bodyguard falls from the stage, steals the show

The publication was shared 16 hours ago on his official Instagram account and has exceeded 60 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The wife of Erik rubin He accompanied the photograph with a powerful message in which he speaks of the care that must be taken with the body since it will be our home for life.

It may interest you: Fans see Kimberly Loaiza and JD on the street without Photoshop!

Love your body, take care of it, cuddle it! It is the only place where you will live your whole life. ✨ ♥ ️ # SíSePuede # Almost50 #Pilates, wrote next to the image.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Celebrities such as Juan José Origel, Adriana Louvier, Yanet García and many more applauded Legarreta, praised her beauty and even asked her where she performs this discipline that has undoubtedly given the host of the Hoy Program excellent results.