“At all costs, I want the undefeated of ‘General’ Cuéllar”

The Mochitense Karim ‘Traviesito’ Arce, assured that since he signed the contract to be measured in an undefeated duel with the Queretaro David ‘El General’ Cuellar does not think of anything other than to snatch the unbeaten label and take advantage of the triumph to catapult his career .

Arce Lugo, exclusive fighter for Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; He is sure of having the support of his people, a factor that will be essential on June 12 at the Benito Juárez de Los Mochis Auditorium, in an impressive billboard that will be broadcast throughout Latin America through ‘ESPN Knockout’.

“I am ready, I have never been so ready for a fight; I bring motivation and confidence to the skies. I’m going for that victory, whatever the cost, I want the undefeated of ‘General’ Cuéllar, ”he said for sure.

The nephew of five-time world champion Jorge ‘Travieso’ Arce, trains at full steam under the orders of Don Manuel ‘Cochul’ Montiel, who has already prepared the strategy to follow for the duel that thousands of fans expected between two fighters who lead the new wave of Mexican talents.

The fight stars in the ballot presented by Promociones del Pueblo in association with BXSTRS Promotions and in which the former Venezuelan world champion José ‘Bolivita’ Uzcátegui will see action against Jaime ‘Huizi’ Hernández from Nayarit; in addition to the participation of local prospects Rosario ‘Pinocho’ Sánchez, Luis Alberto ‘Peluchín’ Araujo and Brandon ‘Red Boy’ Gámez.

The sale of tickets for the sensational event is already done through: https://tvpacifico.mx/boxtvp/mochis