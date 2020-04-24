Richard Gere, 70, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 37, have been parents to their second child. This was confirmed by Hello magazine. The couple enjoy the arrival of the newest family member on their Pound Ridge ranch, just outside of New York City. He is the second man to have the marriage, who in early 2019 received his first child together, Alexander.

Gere and Silva secretly married in early 2018 after dating for four years. They confirmed that they were going to have their first child in September of that year by sharing a photo of the spiritual leader Dalai Lama putting his hand on Silva’s belly.

“Very happy receiving blessings for our precious treasure to come … I could not mention it without first having told His Holiness the Dalai Lama”, she expressed in a message on her Instagram account when spreading the happy news.

This new family addition is their second child in common, but the third of both.

The protagonist of “Pretty Woman” was married to the top model Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and with Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2016, with whom he has a son, Homer, 20 years old. Meanwhile, Silva has a son named Albert, seven years old, the result of his previous marriage to the businessman Govind Friedland.

In her social networks, where she is less and less active, the Spanish businesswoman has not given clues about the baby’s arrival. The couple maintains a very low profile and are rarely seen at high-profile events in Hollywod.

On that New York ranch where the Gere are already enjoying their new parenthood, it’s the same one where they got married and where they also pass the coronavirus pandemic.

Silva is the daughter of the constructor and former vice president of Real Madrid Ignacio Silva.

“Our karma was attracted when we saw each other”the actor said long ago during an interview. The couple has known each other for years, since the Hollywood star is a good friend of the family of his now wife and mother of two of their three children.

The truth is that the picturesque town of Positano, in Italy, was the setting he put together, as if it were one of the many films that he had to head throughout his extensive career, with the actor Silva.

“I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave my life meaning. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path”Expressed Silva of her now husband. He, for his part, has pointed out about his partner: “I have found the calm and happy life that I have always sought ”.

In addition, since she is in a relationship with the lover, the Spanish also collaborates in the Gere Foundation, the actor’s non-profit entity.