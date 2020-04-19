New health minister meets virtually with leaders from the world’s 20 largest economies this Sunday; he defended initiatives to stimulate adequate communication about new coronavirus

Célia Froufe, Lorenna Rodrigues and Marlla Sabino

BRASILIA AND LONDON – Nelson Teich represents the Brazilian government in a virtual meeting of the ministers of health of the group of the 20 largest economies in the world (G20) this Sunday, 19. One of the oncologist’s first commitments as minister of health, the meeting has the pandemic of new coronavirus as the main theme.

He was concerned with the circulation of the volume of wrong information, according to excerpts from the speech sent by Ministry of Health to Broadcast, and defended initiatives to stimulate adequate communication and combat so-called fake news. “This is a problem,” he said at the meeting.

Teich stressed the importance of actions to combat the disease at the state and municipal levels and the distribution of hospital materials, tests and inhalers, adding that measures in this direction had the equivalent of US $ 2 billion from the federal government.

At first, the participation of the now ex-minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was dismissed by President Jair Bolsonaro three days ago, was expected to participate. The two disagreed for weeks about the strategy to fight the coronavirus.

Last month, at an extraordinary meeting, G20 leaders determined that countries share best national practices to develop a package of urgent actions to combat the pandemic jointly.

