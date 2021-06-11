At 96, López Tarso does not think about retiring from acting – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

At 96, the Mexican actor Ignacio López Tarso is preparing to return to the stage in person and, in order to do so, he is in the process of physical rehabilitation, his son Juan Ignacio Aranda reported on Thursday.

López Tarso is fine at home, but in a routine check-up the doctor decided that we both need to strengthen ourselves. The pandemic has made us very sedentary and the play ‘A life in the theater’ is very demanding, neither my father nor I are in the physical condition to do it, “Aranda told the media.

That is why the first actor could not make it to the press conference that took place this afternoon, but managed to send a message of affection with the reason for his absence.

“Yesterday I saw the geriatrician who is watching me and he recommended a week’s rest, if I don’t go out and that’s what I’m going to do,” said the interpreter through an audio that Aranda shared.

In addition, his son assured that both are carrying out various physical exercises that will help them carry out the tour of the work that will begin on July 3 in the city of Cuernavaca, and then reach those of Toluca and Querétaro, all in central Mexico.

As his son explained, his father has started using a stair climber that he has in his room and they have also made him take short walks so that little by little he can resume his condition and withstand the wear and tear that a staging entails.