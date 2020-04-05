It’s the little Sunday information that makes you happy and does a lot of good (especially right now). The beautiful story of Audrey, an 88-year-old grandmother who has accumulated more than 4,300 hours of games on Animal Crossing New Leaf (released in 2012 on Nintendo 3DS). This grandmother, a fan of the Nintendo game, was highlighted by her grandson last year and she now appears in the last installment Animal Crossing New Horizons available since March 20 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The grandmother also received a gift from the subscribers of her grandson, an Animal Crossing New Horizons collector’s console!

Audrey, 88 years old and a great gamer!

In January 2019, when the video was posted on YouTube by her grandson Paul, the grandmother was 87 years old and some 3500 hours of games on Animal Crossing New Leaf (released in 2012 on Nintendo 3DS). The grandmother added nearly 700 hours of games in a year, totaling 4,300 hours of games. In this video below, Audrey presented her village which was simply incredible. The video quickly went viral with more than 11 million views on the counter. The opportunity also to present her alter ego in the game she had called “Audie”.

When Audie meets Audie

A year later, Paul is back with his grandmother for a second video, but this time it’s an unboxing video. Because yes, the young videographer opened a kitty with his community to offer the Switch Animal Crossing edition to his grandmother. In a new 33-minute video, the grandmother emotionally unpacks the console while answering a few questions from her grandson’s subscribers. We can discover Audrey who is taking her first steps on Animal Crossing New Horizons and who will create her new character.

Alas, we do not have the reaction on video, but the grandmother must have been surprised to discover at the beginning of the adventure that a new character joined our island and that this character is named … Audie!

Although Nintendo has not formalized the information, there is a good chance that this character is an easter egg to pay tribute to the friendly player of 88 years and who risks spending countless hours on his new version d ‘Animal Crossing on Switch!