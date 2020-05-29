Roberto Carlos and Tamara Angel started dating, says RedeTV’s ‘A Tarde is Yours’ program! Born in Espírito Santo as well as Rei, the singer is 27 years old and participated in the seventh season of ‘The Voice Brasil’. In her social network, Tamara posted two photos next to the possible boyfriend, 79 years old. Since 1999, the artist has not taken on a relationship after losing his then wife, Maria Rita. See videos and photos of Tamara!

At 79, Roberto Carlos may have left the singles team. The singer engaged with the singer and former participant of “The Voice Brasil” Tamara Angel, 27, according to the program “A Tarde é Sua” this Friday (29). The King of music has not taken on a relationship since Maria Rita’s death in 1999. In a good mood, the artist said last year that he saw no problem in turning to Tinder for a new love. Still according to the evening, the relationship started before the period of social isolation and currently the singers are dribbling away.

Appointed as girlfriend of Roberto Carlos, singer is also from ES

Participant in the seventh season of Globo’s talent show, Tamara is a native of Espírito Santo as well as Roberto, mentioned as a young woman’s romance in 2015. On her Instagram, the singer keeps two photos with the King, one posted in January and the other, Two months later. “I came to Rio yesterday to visit a friend,” he captioned in the second post. “Memorable. Much admiration and respect for fellow countrymen”, he wrote in the first photo. The 52-year difference in possible dating is greater than the 40 years of age that separate Jayme Monjardim from his girlfriend, actress Anne Marques.

See photos and videos of Roberto Carlos’s possible girlfriend

Bride, Gretchen makes 18th wedding plans

The eternal queen of the butt turned 61 and became engaged to saxophonist Edras de Souza, 47. They assumed the relationship in February and had met last October during Círio de Nazaré, in Belém, the musician’s home state. “The only thing that is agreed is that it will be in Belém,” said Gretchen, confirming the wedding plans. The singer has married 17 times and had other relationships. In biography, he admitted that some breakups were caused by betrayals on their part and even aggressions suffered by her. At the beginning of the year, Thammy Miranda’s mother ended her marriage to the Portuguese Carlos Marques. While they were together, the artist and the businessman participated in the first edition of the reality show “Power Couple”.

Maria Melilo broke up with 75-year-old businessman

At the end of last month, the winner of the “BBB11”, diagnosed with coronavirus, broke up with the businessman Arnaldo Pereira Filho, 75 years old, 39 years older than her. “We don’t love each other anymore”, summed up Maria Melilo through her press office. The actress even blocked comments on her social networks for criticism received during the period in which she dated Pereira Filho.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

