Pele He ended his career in 1977, at 36 years old, just as Diego Armando Maradona began to take his first steps in professional football, and since then statesmen and fans have discussed the number of goals he scored, which according to him are 1,282 . But that is not the only mystery that revolves around the former scorer.

In his long career, the South American star played only in two clubs, Saints from Brazil and New York Cosmos from the United States. His image is always related to these two casts and, logically, to the Brazilian team, with which he won three World Cups, however his heart does not belong to either of these two casts.

As he himself told in an interview that was published on Tuesday by the YouTube channel Pilhado, it was not the group from São Paulo who fell in love with him as a child: “Most of my friends and my father’s friends were all from Corinthians. All from Corinthians or BAC (Club Atlético Bauru), or Northwest of Bauru, but from Brazil, the majority were Corinthians. And I don’t know why I left Basque (da Gama), I started to like Basque and I became Basque“

To the interviewer’s surprise, Pelé insisted: “I did not go, I am Basque. In case you don’t remember I’m from Basque ”. He even recalled that in 1957 he wore the shirt of the set of his loves during three games in a friendly tournament held in the Maracanã. That performance allowed him to reach the Brazilian team, in a duel for the 1957 Roca Cup against Argentina and the following year he would join the squad that represented his country in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. The subsequent history is publicly known.

His relationship with Vasco Da Gama is incredible, since that team scored his thousandth goal. It was on November 19, 1969 in a match corresponding to the Roberto Gomes Pedrosa tournament, equivalent to the current Brasileirao, which was held in the Maracanã, before 65,157 spectators. That night, in prison, Pelé became a legend.

These days, the former footballer goes through difficult hours after his brother, known as Zoca, died at the age of 77 from prostate cancer. Jair Arantes do Nascimento died on Wednesday and the funeral was due to take place on Thursday, although Pelé was unable to attend, as he is in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, said his spokesman Pepito Fornos.