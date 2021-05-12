At 70, La Chilindrina reinvents itself with a new look | Instagram

The actress from “The chilindrina”, Marie Antoinette of the Snows, He surprised everyone after he decided to release a new image and a photograph on his social networks at 70 years old, you can see that he looks splendid!

“The chilindrina“one of the remembered protagonists of the”Chavo del 8“, played by Maria Antonieta de las Nieves, recently renewed her image and confessed to feeling much younger.

The dear comedian He put into practice the well-known saying that says “it is never too late” and chose to give a change to his appearance so he would put himself in expert hands to achieve it, it was a photograph that left everyone astonished.

The journalist Juan Etchegoyen who poses next to her in the photo revealed the reasons that led the actress of “Roberto Gómez Bolaños” programs, alias “Chespirito”, to decide to change her image.

I look younger he tells me and I did it to feel good, to lift my spirits, he said

The actress of films such as “La Chilindrina en disturas” wears short hair and bangs, a look that she would bet on a long time ago, as well as a lighter hair tone, something she would choose to do in “the middle of a pandemic,” the communicator said during the Radio Miter program.

It should be remembered that it is not the first time that “La Chilindrina” leaves her admirers speechless since several weeks ago she shared a photograph in which she is very uninhibited in a beach outfit.

The star of the legendary television program, pointed out at that time that its purpose was not to expose his figure on social networks: “It was a photo that his sister-in-law took,” he said.

If she turned out beautiful, it was purely by chance, I was in my apartment in Acapulco and my 38-year-old sister-in-law doesn’t know how to take photos, I told her, I need the landscape from behind to come out, precisely the Acapulco bay.

“La Chilindrina”, he reveals, gave precise orders, “I told him take me from the waist up,” he revealed in an interview with Javier Poza.

I do not have a Maribel Guardia cu3rpazo to say: Here I go, well never. I blame my manager. I sent the photos without even seeing them. In another time I would never have thought to show my photos on social networks, now it is very easy you just put it in them and now, he commented.

It turned out that the native of Santiago Ixcuintla, Nayarit would have gone through very difficult times in the midst of the pandemic and the sadness of having lost her husband only in 2019.

After that, the actress revealed in past interviews that she felt very sad and, to top it all, the pandemic would come and with it “loneliness” by having to remain like the vast majority, “isolated” due to her advanced age.

And although he would also confess at some point the enormous sacrifices he made to embody the unforgettable friend of “Chavo del 8” and “Kiko”, “La Chilindrina”, the truth is that his performance would be immortalized and today he continues to be a popular and beloved television personality.

It is currently one of the few, together with the actress Florinda Meza of the survivors of the admired cast of actors from “Chavo del 8”, one of the most watched broadcasts made up of actors such as Roberto Gómez Bolaños himself, Florinda Meza, María Antonieta de las Nieves, Ramón Valdés, Carlos Villagrán, Rubén Aguirre, Edgar Vivar, Angelines Fernández, among many others.

