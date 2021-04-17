At 65 years of age Luis Aparicio debuted in the Major Leagues with the White Sox

April 17 is a special day for both Venezuelan baseball and the Chicago organization White sox, since it is the anniversary of a player who made history in the soccer ball. Major League Baseball – MLB, it is about the great Luis Aparicio.

The White Sox, on a day like today, but in 1965, they made his debut at 21 years old to a Venezuelan named Luis Aparicio and without a doubt, they will never have thought what this player meant for the baseball of Big leagues and for the organization especially.

That April 17 began the path of what would be a legendary race for Luis Aparicio, since thanks to all his talent and what the game gave, he was in his time the best shortstop in all of the baseball MLB and one of the best players to ever wear the White Sox jersey.

Since its debut, Aparicio made itself felt in baseball and was destined to shine with the White sox, so much so that in his first year at the MLB he had the luxury of winning the American League Rookie of the Year award, a historic distinction for a Venezuelan.

In that initial season, the Venezuelan Luis Aparicio played a total of 152 with White Sox, leaving without a doubt incredible numbers and that were the beginning of a career that would lead to the Hall of Fame of MLB in Cooperstown.

The impact of Luis Aparicio in the Big leagues It was undoubtedly very significant and for Venezuelans not to mention, so much so that the players of this country who have gone through the organization of White soxYou know the weight of wearing the uniform of an immortal like this legend.

The race of Luis Aparicio It was so great, that thanks to everything he offered, he was on a par with a countryman of his who shone in the White sox Like him, I speak of Alfonso Carrasquel, who happened to be shortstop and without a doubt the Marabino took the baton and followed the legacy of “Chico” in the MLB.

Here are some of the achievements of Aparicio:

Rookie of the Year at 56 ′ 9 years in a row leading in the American in BR He won the 1966 World Series with the Baltimore Orioles 9 Golden Gloves won

Aparicio thanks to his brilliant career with White sox was inducted in 1984, with that team to the Hall of Fame of Big leagues, being to date the only Venezuelan player to be exalted and to the prestigious Cooperstown museum.

Lewis Ernesto Aparicio Montiel batted his entire career in the MLB a total of 2,677 hits, 83 home runs, 791 RBIs, 206 stolen bases and a lifetime average of .262, all this with the uniforms of White sox, Orioles and Red Sox.