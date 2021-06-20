At 58, Julio César Chávez returned to boxing

Julio Cesar Chavez, the best Mexican boxer in history, punished Puerto Rican Héctor Camacho Jr., son of Macho Camacho, one of his fiercest rivals, in the last fight of his life.

“I want to say thank you very much, I’m not going to get back into a ring in an exhibition, my body is already tired, “said Chávez, at 58, after the historic combat.

At the Jalisco stadium, in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, both boxers played four rounds with masks. Chavez, a world title winner in super featherweight, lightweight and super lightweight, was always on the attack against a Camacho Jr. who endured punishment.

Julio César Chávez sought to punish the Puerto Rican’s liver, who tried to respond with hugs and head combinations.

In the fourth round, Chávez wanted to remove his mask, but his family did not allow it, still finished the exhibition fight against the son of one of his former rivals.

The children of Julio César Chávez also fought



In addition to his fight, the undercard featured his sons, Omar and Julio César Chávez Jr., former world middleweight champion.

Brazilian mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva defeated Chávez Jr. by split decision.

Silva, who had his third fight in boxing, the first since 2005, at 46 years old was confident in the ring, with good combinations at the head of Chávez Jr., who suffered a cut on his right eyebrow.

Silva’s record was two wins, one by knockout, and one loss, while Chávez Jr. set his record at 52 wins, 34 fast-track, five losses and a draw.

Ramón Inocente Álvarez, brother of Saúl Canelo Álvarez, defeated Omar Chávez by unanimous decision, which left his record with his record in 29 wins, 16 by knockout, eight losses and three draws, while Chávez put his mark in 38 wins, 25 by fast track, six losses and a draw.

Johansen Álvarez, Canelo’s nephew, made his professional debut with a TKO victory over Erick Hernández.

At 17 years old, the super featherweight landed strong blows from the first moments that caused the referee to stop the fight in less than three minutes against his rival, who also experienced his first fight as a professional.

