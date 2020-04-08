Although currently the program that marked the return to television for Rocío Sánchez Azuara It is no longer being recorded, she continues to be active on her social networks, posting motivational phrases, promoting meditation in difficult times and sharing photos in which she presumes her statuesque body.

Now, Rocío has pleased her fans of Instagram with images that show her wearing various bikinis, on the beach, on a yacht and tanning with some friends. And at 56, he sports an imposing physique.

According to the driver, the photographs date back more than a year, but remembering those moments is always pleasant. She wrote next to the images: “Let’s see what happens when we remember … not long ago, just a year and little …”.

