Anderson Cooper is a dad, a milestone that the journalist says he did not think he would achieve for a long time.

Cooper announced the birth of his son Wyatt on Thursday night on his show on CNN and in an extensive message on his Instagram account. The baby was born Monday through a womb for rent, the newscaster said, and is named after his father, who died when Cooper was 10 years old.

“On Monday, I became a father. I’ve never said that out loud before, and I’m still amazed, “Cooper said during the broadcast of” AC360. ”

The journalist said he felt it was important, amid the stories of those suffering and dying due to the coronavirus pandemic, “to hold on to moments of joy.”

See this post on Instagram I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues. A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on Apr 30, 2020 at 6:51 PDT

The segment included several photos of the newborn.

“As a gay child, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am grateful to all those who paved the way, and to the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in the birth of my child,” Cooper wrote on Instagram. “Above all, I am grateful to an extraordinary pregnant mother who took Wyatt, and cared for him with love and tenderness, and brought him into the world.”

Cooper, 52, said he regretted that his parents and brother were not alive to meet their son. Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, died in July at age 95.

In his Instagram post, Cooper included a photo of him feeding his son with a bottle. The baby’s middle name, Morgan, is also linked to his family. It was one of the names his parents considered for Cooper, according to a list he recently found.

