At 51, former UFC Chuck Liddell reveals interest in facing Jake Paul in boxing: “I’m ready for that clown”

Jake paul It is currently one of the names of the moment in combat sports. After beating Ben askren and conquer his third boxing victory, the YouTuber is still in the crosshairs of fighters from the MMA. Now, current UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell has expressed his interest in facing him.

In its Twitter, the former light heavyweight champion responded to a fan who asked him about a possible fight against Jake. The former fighter of MMA He revealed that he was ready and would be happy, if the fight takes place.

“I’m ready at any moment for that clown”, wrote Liddell.

At 51 years old, Chuck is one of the forerunners of MMA. The Californian began his career in the MMA on 1998, the peak of his career was between 2004 Y 2006, when he was one of the most feared in the Octagon. “The Iceman” had the belt, which currently belongs to Jan Blachowicz, Come in 2005 Y 2007, losing it with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

No definite return date, Jake paul he does not hide his intention to continue boxing. The YouTuber 24-year-old remains undefeated in boxing after knocking out Ben askren in less than two minutes.

Liddell retired in 2010, after a streak of three consecutive defeats. Years later, Chuck he took up the gloves again and faced Tito Ortiz on 2018, bout where he showed that he was no longer the same and was knocked out in the first round.

Jake paul became known for its content in Youtube. Currently, the American has more than 20 million subscribers on the platform. In addition, he has about 7 billion views of his videos.