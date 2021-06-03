At 48 years old, Bartolo Colón launched a new pitching jewel against Omar Vizquel’s team

Maybe he has lost speed and does not have the same physical capacity as before, but Bartolo Columbus he does not lose his talent or skill on the mound. The 48-year-old Dominican pitcher continues his active career in Mexico and this Wednesday he made a special opening against the Tijuana Bulls led by Omar Vizquel.

Columbus, new star of the Monclova Steelers, he hit 7.0 innings over the nose and allowed six hits in his performance. He received a run and fanned five opponents. His ERA is 3.31 and he won his second game of the LMB season.

An afternoon at the casual office for Bartolo Colón with @AcererosOficial 🇩🇴👊 ‘Big Sexy’ worked 7.0 innings of a career and six hits to achieve his second win of the campaign 😎 # EmocionesImparables ⚾😍 pic.twitter.com/syGDVesr9I – Mexican Baseball League (@LigaMexBeis) June 2, 2021

The game ended 4-2 in favor of the Steelers over Tijuana. José Amador drove in the first and José Vargas increased the lead with a two-run homer. The only line for the Bulls was in the seventh inning by a homerun by Peter O’Brien.

In the previous outing, Colón worked 4.1 innings, received 8 hits and 4 runs.

His career in the majors spanned 21 years, he won 247 games, lost 188 and posted a 4.12 lifetime ERA. He pitched 3,461.2 innings in his major league record. He played for the Texas Rangers in 2018 to close out his successful career in Major League Baseball.

Also read: Minnesota debuted a Dominican who signed for $ 2.25 million in 2015