At 42, Gael García will be a father again, next to Fernanda Aragonés

“Incredible. It’s a lot of fun. I let (approximately) 12 years pass between my first pregnancy and my second. Getting pregnant again reaffirms me: I’m totally different from what I was at 23, even – or especially – emotionally. hand, in my first pregnancy I traveled all the time.

“I ran in heels everywhere, organized a Fashion Week as I prepared breakfast. This time the process has been more … serious. I’m already grown up, then,” he said Fernanda of the maturity with which he lives today that is in this sweet waiting, next to Gael.

In the photographs that adorn the cover and the interiors of L’Beauté we see Fernanda happy. (Karla Lisker)

In his talk with Ines Abouchard Leal, Aragonese She accepted that what has surprised her most about this second pregnancy is how “one experience can be different from the other. Being the same biological process. The same body. The same person. It is as if from conception the baby impregnates her personality. in you”.

Aragonés graces the cover of L’Beauté, in his ‘The Love Your Body Issue’, July 2021. (Courtesy)

In the photographs that adorn the cover and interiors of L’Beauté a Fernanda we see her happy, as well as powerful and aware that she will bring a new life to the world: “When I was pregnant with my first daughter, I felt incredibly safe, calm and content, but detached from my body.

“As if I was on hiatus and had lent my body to her. Everything was very new and shocking for me. This time I have not been in expectation of what will happen to my body. I already had an idea of ​​the way, and that has helped me to flow and condense, “the journalist accepted.