ROME (AP) – At 35, Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to regain his famous explosiveness after three months without playing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Juventus forward had little weight in the first two games of the resumption of football in Italy. His streak of 19 goals in 14 consecutive games before the suspension seems like a distant memory.

« Right now his records (regarding his physical condition) are not bad, maybe the best of the season, which means that he trained a lot (during confinement), » said Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri after his team succumbed to Napoli on penalties in the Italian Cup final after drawing 0-0 on Wednesday.

« As for its acceleration and top speed, its numbers are not what we are used to, but that is normal for someone who has not been playing, » added the strategist.

Last week, in the semifinal against Milan, the Portuguese star practically disappeared after missing a penalty in the first half.

Against Napoli, the contribution of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was small.

Ronaldo caused a corner kick after a series of his characteristic feints and his only chance in the match was well repelled by rival goalkeeper Alex Meret.

The worst occurred in the penalty shootout. He was a mere witness, watching desperately when Napoli secured the victory 4-2, without being able to execute the last shot for Juve.

At the award ceremony, Cristiano barely contained his tears.

The game was played on the day that his son Cristiano Jr. turned 10 years old. The opportunity to add the 30th trophy of his career also escaped him.

This was supposed to be the month that Cristiano would command Portugal in defense of the Euro Cup title. Instead, he will have to rush the set-up when Series A resumes.

The other Juve forwards also need to get their batteries on.

Argentina’s Paulo Dybala barely showed any sparks after testing positive for COVID-19 for 50 days. His failure in the first penalty set the course for the shootout.

His compatriot Gonzalo Higuaín missed the cup commitments after suffering a muscle injury when he returned to training. And Brazilian Douglas Costa also suffers injuries.

« They are all players used to solving situations on their own, » said Sarri. « Right now we can’t wait any longer when considering fitness. »

NAPOLI REMONTA

In six months, Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso accomplished what Sarri could not in the three seasons with the southern team: win a title.

Napoli was in crisis when they hired Gattuso to replace the fired Carlo Ancelotti in December. But infusing the same claw with which he became famous as a Milan midfielder and with Italy, Gattuso has led Naples to two wins against Juve, as well as victories against Lazio and Inter Milan – the contenders for the title of the A series.

« It’s a big thing, » said Gattuso. « I put all the weight on myself because sometimes I feel like the owner of the team, sometimes like the one who takes care of the equipment and sometimes like the doctor. »

VIRTUAL TELEVISION

With a Cup final taking place in an empty stadium, the national RAI network tried out a virtual experience for the fans who watched the game at home.

The empty stands were covered with electronic images on the grandstand that has the color of the sponsor Coca-Cola. The ends of the stadium were stitched in team colors — Juventus black and white and Napoli blue.