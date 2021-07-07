At 114 years of Frida Kahlo, we remember an icon of feminism and art

Through art, he expressed his pain. An example of passion and perseverance that humanity continues to yearn for.

Many considered her art is “surreal”, although far from it, Frida Kahlo assumed: “I have never painted dreams, I have represented my own reality”.

The Mexican artist was born on July 6, 1907 and died at the age of 57. She lived a life of suffering, pain and learning that led her to become an icon of art and feminism of our century.

Daughter of a photographer father and a mother who dedicated her life to the family, Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo Calderón was born in the Coyoacán neighborhood of Mexico.

She was the third of five siblings, one of whom only survived a few days. He grew up with the older Matilde and Adriana, and the youngest, Cristina.

Her clothing that combined many Mexican colors and style, added to her characteristic features accentuating her striking eyebrows, made her one of the most emblematic images of contemporary art.

She portrayed through her works the pains she lived through and went through during her long years. The love, the lack of love, the pain and suffering after the accident that would change his life. The self-portrait, an emblem of his work.

At age 6 he suffered a poliomyelitis, which left sequelae that limited his motor skills and prevented him from enjoying the same things that children did.

At age 18, he suffered a traffic accident that would mark his life and work forever. The bus in which he was traveling was hit by a train, it was completely destroyed.

He suffered a broken spine, pelvis, legs, ribs and clavicle were just some of the injuries he suffered. In turn, she had to undergo many surgeries and due to this accident, she could never be a mother.

In his work “Altarpiece” represented the accident, where a train collides with a bus and a girl is lying on the tracks.

Lying down on a bed to recover, she began to paint as a source of catharsis. She was her own model, she looked in the mirror and painted what she saw.

You may be interested: Celebrities who have been inspired by Frida Kahlo

It was through art that she began to heal, it is in her works that we find each of the processes and stages that the artist faced.

In 1922 she met Diego Rivera, who was the great love of her life, although they had a relationship incomprehensible to the world.

The relationship between Rivera and Kahlo was always controversial. Despite the deceptions and disagreements, both were a muse for the other.

One of the episodes that caused the most sadness in Frida was when Rivera cheated on her with her younger sister, Cristina, who were still married. The painter reflected her pain in The Heart of 1937.

They divorced in 1939 but the following year they remarried, although the infidelities never ceased to exist.

Do not miss: At 78 years old, Raffaella Carrà passed away: an icon of popular culture

In one of his works entitled “The two Fridas”, the artist showed two women just like her, although dressed differently: one as her then partner Diego Rivera liked, and the other, as she did before meeting him and suffering for love.

He taught painting classes as far as his body allowed. He took his works around the world, showing for the first time at the Julien Levy Gallery in New York City.

He also went through the Renou et Colle gallery and the Louvre Museum in Paris, the Museum of Contemporary Art in New York and the contemporary art gallery of Lola Álvarez Bravo in his native Mexico.

After several years with surgical interventions, in 1954 they had to amputate a part of a leg due to gangrene. The pain was such that she had a suicide attempt after which she had to be hospitalized in April of that year.

He never put aside his ideals. A victim of pneumonia and barely recovering from the previous events, on July 2, 54, he marched with Diego Rivera in a protest against the political interventionism of the United States in Guatemala. This caused great wear and tear on her body that led to her death 11 days later, on July 13, 1954.

Today she represents an icon of feminism and the fight for women’s rights. It was different from the way women were seen at that time, as the man said he was superior, but she never was located lower steps.

She is a benchmark of feminism and sexual freedom, in addition to being a fervent representative of their culture for Mexicans.

Continue reading: International Reggae Day: its influence on fashion