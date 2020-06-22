Are infected asymptomatic infected with Covid-19 or not? 2:25

(CNN Spanish) –– A recent study clarifies some doubts about the characteristics of asymptomatic patients, but also leaves many questions. In this episode, Dr. Elmer Huerta analyzes the findings on asymptomatic people who have become the Achilles’ heel of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

Today we will see a recent study that sheds some light, but also leaves many shadows on the characteristics of asymptomatic patients.

An asymptomatic patient is a person who, despite being infected with the new coronavirus, does not develop or will develop any type of symptoms.

The asymptomatic patient must be distinguished from the presymptomatic patient, who is defined as a patient who has no symptoms in the first days of the disease, but who eventually will develop them at some point.

Both the presymptomatic and the asymptomatic are capable of contagion, but since it is practically impossible to discover them, how could we suspect that a person who feels healthy is ill? The only way to defend yourself against contagion is to constantly wear a mask and keep a distance of at least a meter and a half from anyone.

But aside from that very important practical advice, science is trying to discover some characteristics of asymptomatic people.

For example, what is your true frequency? How can they be discovered? How long are they contagious? Do they harm your body despite having no symptoms? Is it more frequent in children and young people? Should they receive treatment if they are discovered on time?

Unfortunately, because we have less than six months of pandemic and it is not easy to discover them, no study has yet been published that includes thousands of asymptomatic patients carefully followed to answer the questions posed above.

That is why, a recent publication of the Annals of Internal Medicine of June 3, 2020 has been received with cautious optimism by the scientific community.

Researchers from the Scripps Research Institute of La Jolla in California publish an interesting article that they call a narrative review, in which, using scientific publications and newspaper articles, they analyze the characteristics of asymptomatic patients described in 16 covid-19 outbreaks.

The outbreaks, which include cases of infections by passengers on the Princess Diamond cruise ship, by sailors on the Roosevelt and De Gaulle ships, prisoners in United States prisons, evacuated Greek and Japanese citizens, among others, shed some light on asymptomatic patients.

The authors conclude that asymptomatic patients exist, are a reality, and that they represent 40% to 45% of all infections. That proportion coincides with that declared by the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci to the ABC chain, in the sense that the asymptomatic represented 25% to 45% of those infected. However, some experts who wrote to the magazine in response to the article indicate that this percentage could be much lower.

This scientific discrepancy then indicates that the true frequency of asymptomatic patients is still unknown.

There seems to be no doubt that asymptomatic patients can infect, although their true contribution to the spread of the virus is also under study.

Likewise, the authors’ description that asymptomatic people can present lung damage must be taken with great caution, because there are no other studies that corroborate it.

Likewise, the report that 96% of the prisoners from four prisons in the United States are asymptomatic, must be taken with great care, because as the prisoners were not adequately followed up, it is not possible to know if they were only presymptomatic at time to test them.

In summary, as of this moment, asymptomatic patients are a real mystery and as stated in an editorial in the New England Medical journal, asymptomatic patients are the Achilles’ heel of the fight against the pandemic.

Until more is known about them, especially their contagion capacity, we have nothing left but to protect ourselves from everyone, wearing a mask and keeping a meter and a half away from everyone.

