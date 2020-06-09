The preliminary evidence that indicated that early outbreaks of Covid-19 coronavirus could spread by person-to-person contacteven if the carrier had no symptoms, it is something that the WHO has just now minimize.

Specialists of the organism now say that although a asymptomatic spread, would not be the main form of transmission.

“From the data we have, it still seems weird that an asymptomatic person actually transmits to a secondary individual“Said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO’s zoonoses and emerging diseases unit, at a press conference at the United Nations, the agency’s headquarters in Geneva.

Government responses should focus on detect and isolate to people infected with symptoms, and to tracking anyone who may have come in contact with them, Van Kerkhove said.

In this sense, he recognized that some studies have indicated asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread in nursing homes and domestic settings.

More research and data is needed to “truly respond”To the question of whether the coronavirus can be widely spread through asymptomatic carriersVan Kerkhove added.

If asymptomatic spread is not the primary driver of coronavirus transmission, political implications they could be huge.

A report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released April 1, cited the Presymptomatic transmission potential”As a reason for the importance of social distancing.

“These findings also suggest that To control the pandemic, it may not be enough that only people with symptoms limit their contact with others because people without symptoms could transmit the infection, ”the CDC study said.

With information from CNBC.