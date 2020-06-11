Research to confirm whether asymptomatic patients can spread is still ongoing and ‘many results are still missing’: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, commented that asymptomatic patients with Covid-19 can transmit the disease, although he noted that More research is needed to confirm this.

In a press conference, Tedros recalled that the United Nations agency has warned since early February that people without symptoms and infected by the new coronavirus they can infect others, according to Europa Press.

However, the WHO Director-General insisted on the need for more research to know to what extent this asymptomatic transmission occurs. “These investigations are still being carried out and many results are still missingHe added.

That said, Tedros recalled that what “has been shown” is that detect, isolate, treat, trace and quarantining patients with Covid-19 is the “most important” way to stop transmission of the virus.

“Many countries have managed to control and stop the virus applying exactly these instructions,” he emphasized, to emphasize that the virus that causes the new coronavirus is “new” and that the recommendations provided by the body will evolve as more information about it.

Furthermore, the executive director of the World Health Organization’s health emergencies program, Michael Ryan, indicated that it is not known whether the new coronavirus is influenced by time, so human behavior, and not temperature, is what will decide the behavior of the virus.