A scientific study revealed that asymptomatic COVID-19 patientsThat is, they do not have symptoms of the disease but they are infected, they have the ability to pollute your environment, which increases the risk of infection.

Research published in the mSphere journal of the American Society for Microbiology points to the importance of environmental cleanliness in areas with asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

Zhiyong Zong, from the Infection Control Department of West China Hospital and lead author of the study, notes that the rooms of asymptomatic patients “can give a false sense of security“And that” the emphasis should be strict cleaning of the environment“

In this study, researchers obtained samples of the surroundings and air from six rooms in the intensive care unit (ICU) with 13 patients with COVID-19 confirmed in the laboratory, two of them asymptomatic.

In a single room, with an asymptomatic patient, the railing of the bed, pillow, sheet and air outlet, gave samples positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Locations analyzed included handrails, room door handles and toilet handles, light switches, sinks and drains, bedside tables, sheets, pillows, equipment belts on the wall, floor and air.

The researchers found that 44 of the 112 surface samples (39.3 percent) were positive for SARS-Cov-2, detected by real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). All air samples were negative.

The findings suggest that the patient environment in the non-ICU negative pressure isolation room for COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms was heavily contaminated by SARS-CoV-2, “he notes.

This shows that asymptomatic patients with COVID-19 can pollute your environment and, therefore, expose people who have direct contact with them, such as their families and health workers, to the coronavirus.

The study concludes that the isolation of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients at home puts your family members at risk, reason why it asks to take extreme precautions.

With information from ABC