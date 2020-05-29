It may take more than 14 days to present the first symptoms of the disease

A study conducted with people on a cruise ship found that some had symptoms after 21 days.

The prevalence of coronavirus without symptoms may be much higher than previously thought, reveals a study that traces the forced isolation of cruise ship passengers during the pandemic and was published online in the journal Thorax. More than 8 out of 10 passengers and crew who tested positive for the infection had no symptoms.

In epidemiological terms, prevalence is the proportion of individuals in a population that present the event (disease) at a given moment or period of time.

This has implications for easing closure restrictions, says Professor Alan Smyth, the magazine’s joint chief editor, in a linked blog. And the findings emphasize the pressing need for accurate global data on how many people have been infected.

The investigators, all of whom were on board the ship, describe events on an expedition cruise ship with 128 passengers and 95 crew.

The ship left Ushuaia, Argentina, for a planned 21-day cruise of Antarctica, taking a route similar to that of Ernest Shackleton in 1915-17. It sailed in mid-March after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared covid-19 a global pandemic.

Passengers who, in the past 3 weeks, had passed through countries where covid-19 infection rates were already high, were not allowed to board. And everyone’s temperature was taken before boarding. Hand sanitizing points abounded aboard the ship, particularly in the dining room.

The first case of fever was reported on day 8, prompting immediate adoption of infection control measures. This included confining passengers to their staterooms, stopping daily service in addition to the delivery of meals, and the use of personal protective equipment for any crew member in contact with sick passengers.

As Argentina had closed its borders, the ship set sail for Montevideo, Uruguay, where it arrived on the 13th. Eight passengers and crew eventually required medical evacuation to the hospital at this point due to respiratory failure.

On day 20, all of the remaining 217 passengers and crew underwent a swab test to detect coronavirus. More than half, that is, 128 (59%) tested positive.

In 10 cases, two passengers sharing the same cabin did not have the same test result, possibly because the current swab test yields a substantial amount of false negative results, the authors say. Of those who tested positive, 24 (19%) had symptoms, but 108 (81%) did not.

The ship had no contact with other people for 28 days after its departure, making it the equivalent of a hermetically sealed environment.

The study authors conclude that the prevalence of covid-19 infection on cruise ships is likely to be “significantly underestimated,” leading them to recommend that passengers be monitored after landing to avoid possible community spread of the virus. .

And they add that the potentially high rate of false negative results obtained with current swab tests suggests that secondary tests are warranted.

In a linked blog, Professor Smyth acknowledges: “It is difficult to find a reliable estimate of the number of COVID positive patients who have no symptoms.” But the 1% figure suggested by the WHO in early March is well below that found on the cruise, he notes.

“As countries move out of confinement, a high proportion of infected, but asymptomatic, individuals may mean that a much larger percentage of the population than expected may have been infected with COVID,” he suggests.

But regardless of whether or not those infected are immune, the findings underscore the pressing need for accurate global data on the number of people infected, he concludes.

