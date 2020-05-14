Cats can spread the new coronavirus to other cats without any of them developing symptoms of the disease, according to a new laboratory experiment.

The scientists who led the work, which was reported on Wednesday, say more research is needed into whether the virus can spread from people to cats and, again, to people.

Health experts have downplayed that possibility. The American Association for Veterinary Medicine said in a statement that just because an animal can be deliberately infected in a laboratory “doesn’t mean it will contract the virus just as easily under natural conditions.”

Anyone concerned about that risk should use “common sense hygiene,” said virus expert Peter Halfmann. Don’t kiss your pets and keep surfaces clean to reduce the chances of contracting a virus that the animal may carry, he said.

Halfmann and colleagues at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine led the experiment, the results of which were published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine. The experiment was funded with federal grants.

The researchers extracted the coronavirus from a human patient and infected three cats with it. Subsequently, each of the animals was placed with another cat that did not have the infection. Within five days, the coronavirus was detected in all three animals.

None of the six cats developed symptoms.

“There was no sneezing, no coughing; they never had a fever or lost weight, “said Halfmann. “If their owners had seen them … they wouldn’t have noticed anything.”

Last month, two domestic cats in different parts of New York State tested positive for the coronavirus after suffering from minor respiratory illnesses. It is believed that they got the disease from people in their homes or neighborhoods.

Some tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo have also tested positive, as have a small number of animals in the rest of the world.

In North Carolina, a family that had three members infected with coronavirus, learned that one of their dogs had also contracted it.

Such cases and the new experiment demonstrate that “there is a public health need to further recognize and investigate the potential human-cat-human chain of transmission,” the authors wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention point out in their guidelines that, based on the limited information available, the risk that pets will infect people with the coronavirus “is considered low.”

.