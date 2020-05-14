They ask not to kiss pets and keep surfaces clean to reduce the chances of contracting a virus that the animal can carry

AP –

The cats can spread the new coronavirus to others cats without any of them developing symptoms of the disease, according to a new laboratory experiment.

The scientists who led the work, which was reported on Wednesday, say more research is needed on whether the virus can spread from people to cats and, again, to people.

Health experts have downplayed that possibility. The American Association for Veterinary Medicine stated in a statement that just because an animal can be deliberately infected in a laboratory “does not mean it will contract the virus just as easily in natural conditions. “

Anyone concerned about that risk should use “common sense hygiene,” said the expert on virus Peter Halfmann. Don’t kiss your pets and keep surfaces clean to reduce the chances of getting a virus that the animal can carry, he declared.

Halfmann and colleagues at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine led the experiment, the results of which were published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine. The experiment was funded with federal grants.

The researchers extracted the coronavirus of a human patient and infected three cats. Subsequently, each of the animals was placed with another cat that did not have the infection. In a matter of five days the coronavirus in all three animals.

None of the six cats developed symptoms.

“There was no sneezing or coughing, they never had a fever or lost weight,” Halfmann said. “If their owners had seen them … they wouldn’t have noticed a thing.”

Last month, two cats Domestic workers in different parts of New York State tested positive for coronavirus after suffering from minor respiratory illnesses. It is believed that they got the disease from people in their homes or neighborhoods.

Some tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo have also tested positive, as have a small number of animals in the rest of the world.

Such cases and the new experiment demonstrate that “there is a public health need to further recognize and investigate the potential human-cat-human chain of transmission,” the authors wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention point out in their guidelines that, based on the limited information available, the risk that pets will infect people with coronavirus “is considered low”.