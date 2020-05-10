The cars paraded several times in front of the inmates, who happily displayed signs with their names for the family to locate. EFE / C. Herrera

Magnolia, Cira, Toshi and Isabel were among the 315 residents of Miami’s The Palace Renaissance & Royal senior center, who saw their relatives for the first time in almost two months this Saturday due to the pandemic of the SARS-CoV-2, although they did it at a distance.

More than a hundred family vehicles paraded through the residence’s parking lot, while residents with their face masks waved in tears.

The reunion, which took advantage of the security measures set by the authorities (at least 1.80 apart), was organized on the occasion of the Mother’s day, which is celebrated this Sunday.

“I have been more than a month and a half and it is the longest time that I have passed without seeing her. She feels great sadness because you want to be there, hug her and share with her,” Bárbara Gutiérrez told Efe, who, together with her daughter, was able visit his mother Magnolia.

Gutiérrez affirmed that this situation “is very sad”, but that at the same time “he feels happy”, since there are people who have their relatives in other countries and cannot see them.

“At least here I see her a little bit away but I see her. I know that she is taken care of and that she is fine,” the daughter remarked.

Magnolia wanted to get up from the chair to kiss them, but the workers at the center stopped her.

This was the case with the 13 members of the Ferrer family, who greeted grandmother Olbia from their van.

Tearfully, they sent kisses from afar as they shouted that they missed her and that soon they could “hug again.”

FLORIDA, THIRD “OLDEST” REGION IN THE COUNTRY

The census of United States -which every ten years makes a count of the population- estimates that 20.5% of this in Florida is 65 years old or older, which makes the state the third oldest region in the entire country, after Puerto Rico and Maine (20.7% and 20.6%, respectively).

Nursing homes are therefore one of the most vulnerable sources of the pandemic, which this Saturday quantified in Florida 40 thousand 001 confirmed cases and thousand 715 deaths.

According to the latest figures from the state Department of Health, there have been a total of 652 deaths of the elderly in this type of center, which represents 38% of all deaths.

Fortunately, The Palace Renaissance & Royal, in Kendall, south of Miami, has not reported any cases of coronavirus.

According to Ricardo Martínez, executive director, “all the security measures are being taken,” including prohibiting access by family members.

“It is very hard, but at the same time we have had contact with families through different platforms and social networks such as WhatsApp, FaceTime or Facebook,” says Martínez.

MUSIC AND GIANTS

The caravan of cars stretched for almost two hours, reason why the reunion, ephemeral, knew little.

Band music was also present at the party. Neither did jugglers and people walking on huge stilts, who strolled along the row of cars to cheer both parties on equally.

It is unknown when these families will be able to hug each other again, although they all dream of the arrival of that day and do not lose “hope” that it will be in the near future.

“I think we all have hope, although this is a very hard thing that we are going through. In a few months I will be able to be with her,” predicted Gutiérrez, Magnolia’s daughter.

Carlos Giménez, the mayor of Miami-Dade, with 35% of Florida’s COVID-19 cases and who, together with Broward, is still waiting for its entry into Phase One of reopening, has requested all the geriatric centers in the county to present detailed reports. on the status of COVID-19.

This despite the fact that the state had already ordered all homes for older adults to disclose such information.

Giménez announced last Friday that he is studying the possibility that some businesses, without saying which ones, may reopen on the 18th of this month.

.