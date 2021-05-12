ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip, features, price and official data sheet

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip is ASUS ‘top-of-the-line for 2021, with a motorized rotating camera.

The ASUS ZenFone 8 series is official, and comes as a new bet of the Chinese brand for the high-end in 2021. In addition to the ZenFone 8, the smallest of the family, the brand has also presented the ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip, the model that takes over from the ZenFone 6 and ZenFone 7.

The ZenFone 8 Flip is the model that mounts the state-of-the-art specifications and that houses the latest technological advances in the series. Despite this, its price it does not reach that of the most expensive models of the high-end telephone range.

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip, all the information

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip Specifications Dimensions 165 x 77.3 x 9.5 mm

230 grams 6.67 inch AMOLED screen

20.5: 9

Gorilla Glass Victus

120 hertz

Full HD +

Brightness up to 1100 nits Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5GRAM8 / 16 GB LPDDR5 Operating system Android 11 based ZenUI Storage 256 GB UFS 3.1 CamerasRear

– 64 MP Sony IMX686 f / 1.8 with OIS

-8 MP telephoto

-12 MP macro

Frontal

-12 MP Sony IMX663 with autofocus Battery 5,000 mAh

30W fast charge (Quick Charge 4) Others IP68 protection

On-screen fingerprint reader

USB Type C

Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack Release dateMay 2021Output priceFrom 819 euros

The rotating camera returns to the high-end of ASUS

Less and less brands continue to bet on motorized mechanisms on the cameras of their smartphones. ASUS, on the other hand, has stayed true to this system since it introduced it with the ZenFone 6 more than two years ago.

The ZenFone 8 Flip It has a mechanism located in the upper part, which makes the three cameras of the device can be used as main sensors, as well as to capture selfies thanks to its ability to rotate up to 180 degrees on its axis.

This means that the ZenFone 8 Flip will probably have one of the more powerful and versatile selfie cameras of the entire mobile market.

In that sense, we are talking about a 64 megapixel main camera Sony IMX686 with optical stabilizer, accompanied by a 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a 12 megapixel sensor for macro shooting. Surprisingly, there is no trace of cameras with an ultra wide angle lens.

Its front is occupied by a large 6.67-inch diagonal screen, based on AMOLED technology and with a Full HD + resolution. Like its little brother, the ZenFone 8 Flip features the fingerprint reader integrated under the panel.

One of the disadvantages of the motorized mechanism is the weight that adds up to the body of the device. On this occasion, we are talking about a smartphone weighing 230 grams, and given that it exceeds 16.5 centimeters in height and almost reaches 10 millimeters in thickness, it is not exactly a lightweight phone.

Snapdragon 888 and up to 16GB of RAM

ASUS has not forgotten to equip its flagship phone with the leading features on the market. Among them, we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, equipped with 8 or 16 GB of RAM memory and 256 GB of internal storage.

Its battery is 5,000 mAh capacity, and has 30W fast charge.

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip price and where to buy

The ZenFone 8 Flip can be reserved from the day of its presentation through the company’s official website. The price for the model 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is 819 euros.

