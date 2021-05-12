ASUS ZenFone 8, features, price and official data sheet

The ASUS ZenFone 8 is the most compact high-end smartphone you can buy. This is all you need to know about him.

ASUS has presented its bet for the high-end in 2021, and it comes made up of two particularly interesting options. The ASUS ZenFone 8 is he little brother of this family, a model that stands out for having a 5.9 inch screen and specifications worthy of the best high-end mobiles of this year.

Unlike the ZenFone 8 Flip, the ZenFone 8 lacks rotating or mechanical camera modules. Instead, bet on offering all those essential features that we could expect to see in a high-end mobile, in a much more compact format than we are used to.

ASUS ZenFone 8, all the information

ASUS ZenFone 8 Specifications Dimensions 148 x 68.5 x 9 mm

170 grams 5.92 inch AMOLED screen

20.5: 9

Gorilla Glass Victus

120 hertz

Full HD +

Brightness up to 1100 nits Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5GRAM6 / 8 / 16GB LPDDR5Operation SystemZenUI based on Android 11 Storage 128 / 256GB UFS 3.1 CamerasRear

– 64 MP Sony IMX686 f / 1.8 with OIS

-12 MP IMX363 PDAF with ultra wide angle lens

Frontal

-12 MP Sony IMX663 with autofocus Battery 4000 mAh

30W fast charge (Quick Charge 4) Others IP68 protection

On-screen fingerprint reader

USB Type C

Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack Release dateMay 2021Starting priceFrom 699 euros

A compact design that does not forget the latest advances

The most striking thing about the ZenFone 8 is, without a doubt, its design. Not because of its appearance, but because of the format and concept that ASUS has opted for on this occasion.

And we are talking about a phone less than 6 inches tall, with a weight of 170 grams. For reference, this is a slightly bigger than the Google Pixel 4a, but smaller than the Samsung Galaxy S21.

To achieve this, ASUS has integrated a 5.92-inch diagonal AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution, 120 hertz refresh rate and a few small margins, in addition to a small hole located in the upper left corner.

This hole houses the 12 megapixel selfie camera with autofocus.

The rear of the terminal is built in glass, and its body is formed by a chassis of aluminum. It houses a camera module with two sensors, one of 64 megapixels Sony IMX686 with optical stabilizer, and another of 12 megapixels Sony IMX663 with ultra wide angle lens.

A little guy with power to spare

Despite its small size, the ZenFone 8 integrates some of the most cutting-edge specifications on the market. We found a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, which are accompanied by 6, 8 or up to 16 GB of RAM with 128 or 256 GB of storage.

Given the limited space that exists in the body of the device, ASUS has had to make the odd cutout, the most notable being the one related to the your battery capacity.

ZenFone 8 has a 4,000 mAh capacity battery, accompanied by a 30W fast charging system. The terminal, yes, lacks wireless charging.

Its software is based on Android 11, and is customized by ZenUI, the company’s customization layer, very inspired by stock Android but with some interesting additions.

ASUS ZenFone 8 price and where to buy

The ASUS ZenFone 8 can be reserved from the same day of its presentation through the company’s website.

His price starts at 699 euros for the ASUS ZenFone 8 with 128 GB of storage, but those who reserve it, will be able to obtain it at a reduced price of 599 euros.

The model with 256 GB of internal storage is sold at a price of 749 euros. Finally, the most expensive variant, with 16 GB of RAM, it costs 819 euros.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all