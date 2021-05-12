Asus ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip, so are the new Asus terminals | Technology

The rumors have ended, Asus has just presented the new terminals that are members of its ZenFone 8 family. We tell you all the details and features.

Asus is known for making computer components and gaming accessories, but it also has a matrix that is dedicated to the mobile sector and, in it, there are two families: ROG Phone and ZenFone. The first is intended for gaming users and the second for more conventional users.

It is the ZenFone family that interests us today, because now has two new members: ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip. We already saw the decision to launch two models in the last generation, only this time the rotating camera is only in the one with the “Flip” tag.

This movement allows there to be a certain differentiation in the models and that one is not the advanced version of the other, but, at the same time, it also implies that now one has a more striking and differential element. Of course, both have height specifications and a multimedia section that, on paper, looks like a category.

The interior of both devices is practically the same since they both use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G as the nerve center and the Adreno 660 for the graphics processing. RAM capacity varies as the ZenFone 8 has 6GB, 8GB and 16GB configurations while the ZenFone 8 Flip only has an 8GB configuration.

The storage is UFS 3.1 for the 128GB and 256GB options that are common to both, while the 64GB option is only available on the ZenFone 8 and the technology happens to be UFS 2.1. The battery also varies, the ZenFone 8 stays at 4,000 mAh and that of the ZeFone 8 Flip grows to 5,000 mAh. What remains the same is the Quick Charge 4.0 charging technology.

The Asus ZenFone 8 has a more contained size and, in part, it is thanks to the size of its screen. The 5.9 inches of diagonal mean that the height of the smartphone does not exceed 15 centimeters and that it has a width of 6.8 centimeters. Of course, the size of the panel is not the only interesting thing, as it is an AMOLED screen signed by Samsung and with 120 Hz as a refresh rate.

The resolution is conservative, it stays at FullHD + or 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, the ratio is long and, specifically, 20: 9 so when calculating the pixel density it reaches 445 pixels per inch. The use of the front according to Asus is 90.02%. When viewing content, the HDR10 + certification will help the image to have more dynamic range.

On the Asus ZenFone 8 Flip there are slight changes to the screen. This happens to mount a Samsung AMOLED NanoEdge panel, which does not have any notches. In addition, this screen happens to have a refresh rate of 90Hz and grow to 6.67 inches with the same ratio, 20: 9, and a use of the front of 92% according to Asus.

The cameras also change because in the ZenFone 8 we find a 12-megapixel front camera integrated into the front and two rear cameras: the main one has a 64-megapixel Sony sensor with F1.8 aperture and optical stabilization, the secondary one is also a 12 megapixel Sony sensor, the aperture is F2.2 and the functionality is wide angle, although it can also be used as a macro lens.

In the ZenFone 8 Flip the rear cameras are also the front ones thanks to the rotation system, the arrangement is as follows: the main one has a Sony sensor of 64 megapixels with F1.8 aperture and optical stabilization, secondary is also a Sony sensor of 12 megapixels, the aperture is F2.2 and the functionality is wide angle, although it can also be used as a macro lens and the third is an 8 megapixel zoom with three optical magnifications.