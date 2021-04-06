ASUS Zenbook, SanDisk microSD, oil-free fryer or mesh WiFi router, among others

And Xiaomi’s electric scooter is also heavily discounted.

New Amazon deals they appear one more day. Today they can be summarized in a series of products, from various categories, that should not be missed. From the laptop ASUS ZenbookFrom renovating your home internet with a pack of mesh WiFi routers **, or a SanDisk heavy-duty microSD card, to an oil-free fryer to improve food quality and health.

Then, ordered by categories, highlights the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on mobile phones / tablets, the smart speaker 4th Gen Amazon Echo Dot in sound, a monitor Samsung 4K lowered in computing, the panasonic reflex camera in photography and camcorders, a arm blood pressure monitor in leisure and health, a Levoit air purifier energy-efficient in cooking and home cleaning, an impressive Philips smart TV in home electronics, and a Diesel analog watch in beauty and accessories.

Below is a summary of a whole set of discounted Amazon products that can be, without a doubt, a great purchase for today. Some offers will only be available 12 hours and others 24 hours.

Featured Deals of the Day on Amazon

ASUS Zenbook

A powerful and lightweight laptop.

Know more: ASUS Zenbook UM425IA-AM006

Logitech K380

A keyboard to master any Bluetooth enabled device.

Know more: Logitech K380 bluetooth keyboard

SanDisk 128GB microSD card

Take all your files well saved and with the best speed.

Know more: SanDisk High Endurance 128GB

Wireless charging battery

The battery that will give you hours and without the need for cables.

Know more: 10,000 mAh Wireless Powerbank

Eero mesh router

Mesh internet throughout the house.

Know more: Eero mesh WiFi router / extender

Infrared thermometer

Get your temperature instantly.

Know more: IDOIT Infrared Thermometer

Oil free fryer

For a much healthier kitchen.

Know more: Oil Free Fryer Uten

Wifi Router 6 Huawei

The new generation of connection comes home with router specialist Huawei.

Know more: Huawei AX3 WiFi 6 router

Xiaomi Mi Scooter 1S

The Xiaomi electric scooter that is sweeping the market.

Know more: Xiaomi Mi Scooter 1S

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019)

The cheapest and most solvent tablet from Samsung.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019)

After seeing the best deals of the day, Amazon offers every morning great discounts not to be overlooked. The following lines will be divided into categories in order to find what you need at a glance.

Smartphones, tablets and accessories

Communication has evolved tremendously in the last decade. Smartphones, chargers or landlines are some of the offers that there are every day on Amazon and that they should not be allowed to escape.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung’s best-selling tablet plummets in price for a limited time.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Know more: Oppo Find X2 Lite Know more: Redmi 9 Know more: Yootech wireless charger Know more: Oppo A72 Know more: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + The 28 best mobiles on the market that you can buy in 2021

Audio (headphones and speakers)

Carrying the best sound with you is always an advantage, it is not necessary to have a power outlet at hand to enjoy a great musical theme. Headphones and Speakers the offers of the day in portable sound are distributed.

Echo Dot 4th generation

The smart speaker that everyone wants to have.

Know more: Echo Dot 4th gen.

Know more: Oppo Enco W11 Headphones Know more: AUKEY Headphones Know more: Soundcore Motion + 30W speaker

Computing

Because having a desktop full of trendy gadgets is always good for you, because you don’t know when some of them will be needed. Here are offered laptops, PC towers and other peripherals useful in the day to day.

4K Monitor Samsung

The highest resolution in a monitor for the lowest price from Samsung.

Know more: 4K 28 ″ Samsung monitor

Know more: Logitech M330 Silent Plus Mouse Know more: MSI Modern 14 Know more: Logitech MX Master Mouse Know more: 240GB SanDisk SSD Know more: TONOR condenser microphone

Photography and Camcorders

Lovers of photography and fans of spontaneous video recordings, as well as those who want to keep their home or business well guarded, are in luck.

Panasonic Lumix

Record your vlogs or direct with the best Panasonic quality.

Know more: Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7KEC – EVIL Camera

Know more: 4K Victure AC920 Sports Camera Know more: 170cm tripod Know more: LED ring light for mobile

Sports, leisure, free time and health

Either because it is cold or because of the heat, any of these offers is a great option because you can practice an activity outdoors or at home more completely.

Arm blood pressure monitor

Your tension always instantly.

Know more: HYLOGY arm blood pressure monitor

Know more: Bicycle taillights Know more: Adidas Supernova Carbon Attack paddle racket Know more: Elastic bands

Kitchen and home cleaning

Always have home clean and organized it is something pleasant, especially when there are unexpected visitors. And if it is accompanied by the best in the kitchen to be able to prepare a quick snack, all the better.

LEVOIT air purifier

Cleaning the air in your home has never been so cheap, and ozone free.

Know more: Air purifier

Know more: Russell Hobbs steam iron Know more: 700W Taurus non-stick sandwich maker Know more: Russell Hoobs Steamer

Furniture, electronics and DIY

A house deteriorates over time, but if you have the best quality in furniture, this deterioration will be quite delayed in time.

Philips Smart TV

A great smart TV at the best price guaranteed.

Know more: Philips 50 inch 4K Smart TV

Know more: Solar LED lights (4 pack) Know more: 12W LED Desk Lamp Know more: Light alarm clock

Shoes, clothing, accessories and beauty

Always go done a brush it is a maxim every day, especially when leaving home or making video calls. Also, looking good for sports is a respectable option.

Diesel watch

An unusual watch from a well-known firm with a very contained price.

Know more: Diesel Analog Watch

Know more: Columbia trekking boots Know more: Philips beard trimmer Know more: Folding umbrella

If an offer is not what you were looking for, this entry is renewed every day with more succulent discounts to take advantage of.

