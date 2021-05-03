ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 to debut Intel Core Tiger Lake-H

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 will be one of the models that will debut the Intel Tiger Lake-H (H45), processors designed to power the most powerful laptops on the market, for games or for basic mobile workstations for content creation that do not require use of CPUs plus Xeon.

ASUS is the manufacturer that leads the sales of gaming laptops under a ‘ROG’ brand that offers an extensive catalog of Strix, TUF or Zephyrus series models, which add design, build quality and performance with the most advanced components that are available in every generation.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17, light and powerful

The launch of the new Intel processors will be used by all manufacturers to renew their catalog. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 will be one of them as the company announced on Twitter.

May 11, 2 PM (CEST)

A whole new Zephyrus experience

👉 https://t.co/BvacKjWrJI#ROG #IntelGaming #UnleashTheTiger pic.twitter.com/lAvbkJbYWV – ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) May 1, 2021

Despite its large size with 17 inch screen, this model will stand out for its premium aluminum chassis, slim and low weight. Also due to a special cooling system with an aerodynamic design that elevates the position of the notebook to maximize the air flow underneath.

The technology is similar to what we saw on the Zephyrus Duo that we had a chance to review. ASUS AAS Plus cooling system takes advantage of the air intake produced by raising the keyboard to reduce heat and keep temperatures under control.

Processor and graphics card turbo modes have a direct dependence on operating temperatures. Thus, its importance is critical and if you want to increase performance you need cooling to match.

The great novelty of this laptop (and the ten models from ASUS and other manufacturers that will arrive this month) will be the Tiger Lake-H (H45) processors. It will be the third series of this 11th-generation platform, following the debut of the “U” and “Y” models last fall for notebooks, convertibles and 2-in-1 low and ultra low voltage, respectively. More recently the “H35” arrived and now Intel completes the series with the highest performance versions where consumption and autonomy take a back seat and

Like the previous ones, these H45 are manufactured in technological processes of 10 nm ++ “SuperFin” and they represent an important generational leap due to their redesign at the transistor level; new batch integrated graphics based on Intel Xe (Gen12); new memory controller for DDR4 and LPDDR4 and the latest connectivity technologies, highlighting Wi-Fi 6 / 6E, Thunderbolt 4.0 and PCIe 4.0 with 20 lanes connected directly to the CPU, which will allow to take full advantage of the interface by the dedicated graphics and NVMe Gen 4.0 x4 Solid State Drives.

We assume ASUS will offer various configurations up to the top of the Core i9-11980HK range. A CPU with 8 cores and 16 native processing threads, unlocked multiplier to facilitate overclocking and where at least two of the cores could operate above 5 GHz frequency, while the maximum of the 8 cores would be around 4 , 5 GHz under Turbo Boost.

There is no official confirmation, but this ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 is expected to be unveiled on May 11 right after Intel’s announcement of the Core Tiger Lake-H processors.